Universal has eyes on doing a Jaws reboot, but after the studio’s pitch, it’s a “no” for Steven Spielberg.

That’s right, the director of the original movie, is not cool with it all and as a matter of fact, won’t ever be cool with the idea of a reboot.

The director still has a deal with Universal so the studio going over Spielberg’s head more than likely won’t happen.

Would you be down for a Jaws reboot?