We’re Paying Your Bills!

We’re giving you 4 chances a day to win $500! Real money! All Local Winners! Click here to get registered so we can Pay Your Bills too!

Congrats to all our winners!

Gwenne Gary from Wellington

Amanda Lopez from West Palm Beach

Justin Makowski from Fort Pierce

Tina Valentino from Port St. Lucie

Elaine Canizio from Palm Springs

Jennifer Mondelli from Pompano Beach

Leroy Houck from Wellington

Nicole Smith from Lantana

Robert Sereda from Palm Beach Gardens

Lauren Rubio from Lake Worth

Silvana Rossi from Lake Worth

Anna Berkman from Lake Worth