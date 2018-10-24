West Nile virus detected in Delray Beach

According to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, the West Nile virus has been detected in Delray Beach.

“The West Nile virus is a single-stranded RNA virus that causes West Nile fever.”

“It is a member of the family Flaviviridae, specifically from the genus Flavivirus, which also contains the Zika virus, dengue virus, and yellow fever virus.”

The FDH’s early warning system, which uses sentinel chickens to test for the virus, revealed that the West Nile virus had made its way to Delray Beach on Wednesday.

The virus was detected in Jupiter Farms, Belle Glade and Pahokee, previously.

“We are constantly monitoring for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus, ” said Dr. Alina Alonso, Health Director.

Adding, “with these continued confirmations from the state lab of the presence of West Nile Virus, it is a good reminder for all to take the necessary preventive measures.”

Health officials urge the public to avoid mosquito bites “as much as possible” by wearing long sleeves, avoiding standing water and using a mosquito repellent containing DEET.