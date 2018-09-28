West Nile Virus Found In Palm Beach County

Health officials in Palm Beach County say they’ve detected West Nile virus in the Jupiter Farms area.

The county health department says that a group of sentinel chickens, the county’s early warning system, has been found to carry the disease.

The flocks of chickens are stationed across the county, and health leaders take samples of their blood regularly to see if they’ve contracted mosquito-borne illnesses.

They say people should take precautions now to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.

That includes draining any standing water around homes and businesses, making sure doors and windows are screened properly and wearing insect repellents containing DEET or Picaridin when outside.

