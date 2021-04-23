‘West Side Story’ Trailer To Debut at the Oscars

During the Oscars this year three movie trailers will debt, and one of those trailers will be for West Side Story. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, was delayed last year. Presenters will introduce the trailers before they air during the telecast. The West Side Story trailer will be introduced by Ariana DeBose. Awards shows haven’t been doing too well over the past years, but despite the low ratings, ABC and Disney managed to sell all spots during the show. Are you going to be watching the Oscars this year? How many Oscar-nominated films have you seen this year?