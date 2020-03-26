We’ve Been Waiting For It….The Knack Does “Bye, Corona”!

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC didn’t want to make light of the “corona” in another “My Sharona” parody (said he did his part already with “My Bologna”.). . . so the original band, THE KNACK, went ahead with it.

Singer Doug Fieger died of cancer 10 years ago . . . but guitarist Berton Averre and bassist Prescott Niles teamed up to perform a parody called “Bye Corona!”.

It isn’t a full song, really. First, Berton played along to the guitar solo. Then he and Prescott shouted “Bye Corona!” a few times at the end. While social distancing, of course.