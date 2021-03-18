We’ve Lost A True Hero

We should all be such incredible parents. For more than three decades, Dick Hoyt pushed his son Rick Hoyt, who is quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston marathon. Dick retired from racing in 2014. Sadly, he passed away yesterday at the age of 80. His story about racing with his son has been an inspiration for years for many in the running world. It started with a 5K in Massachusetts. After that race, Rick told his dad, “when we race, I don’t feel like I have a handicap!” That started a journey that lasted more than 30-years! Check out their story. It’s incredible.