WH officials outline strategy to prevent Russian election meddling

Thursday, top Trump officials including John Bolton, Dan Coats, Kirstjen Nielsen, Paul Nakasone and Christopher Wray joined Press Secretary Sarah Sanders to outline the administration’s strategy to prevent U.S. election interference.

Top national security and intelligence officials raised concern about foreign operations that pose a threat to the 2018 midterms as well as the 2020 election during the daily White House daily briefing.

Additionally, officials disclosed that earlier this week the social media site Facebook discovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence American politics ahead of midterms.

Maria Butina, a Russian national who is accused of working as a covert spy while in the U.S. on a student visa, was arrested on conspiracy charges, last month.

The Trump administrations renewed commitment comes just weeks after President Trump faced heavy bipartisan criticism for his initial comments during the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki, Finland.

