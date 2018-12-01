WH says Trump will attend George H.W. Bush’s funeral

Saturday, the White House confirmed that President Trump and the first lady will attend the Washington funeral of George H.W. Bush and is designating Wednesday a national day of mourning in honor of the 41st President.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump said he would cancel a scheduled press conference in Buenos Aires “out of respect for the Bush family.”
It was not immediately clear whether the president would continue to keep his other scheduled events, including a high-profile dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping that was expected to focus on trade.
President Trump also took to Twitter to honor the former President despite their controversial past.
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018