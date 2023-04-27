WHAM! comes to TikTok; singles collection, Netflix doc on the way

Tony McGee

The music of bestselling British pop duo WHAM! is now on TikTok, and a new singles collection is on the way, as well as a documentary.

WHAM! The Singles: Echoes From the Edge of Heaven collects all the hits George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley pumped out in their four years of superstardom, including “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Freedom,” “Everything She Wants,” “I’m Your Man,” “Bad Boys” and “Last Christmas.”

The package will be available as a deluxe 7-inch vinyl singles carrying case, CD, two-LP vinyl (black and colored), CD and digital. It’s available to preorder now and is due to be released on July 7.

Meanwhile, WHAM! The Documentary is coming to Netflix on July 5. It’ll tell the story of the duo’s formation in 1982 through their final show at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1986.

The film features “unprecedented access to George and Andrew’s personal archive,” according to a press release, and will include rare and previously unheard interviews with George, who died in 2016, and Andrew.

The celebration of WHAM!’s catalog follows George’s posthumous nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We’ll find out if he’s made it in sometime in May.

