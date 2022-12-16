Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ returns to number one in the UK

Michael Putland/Getty Images)

It seems America isn’t the only country where Christmas music is taking over the charts. In the United Kingdom, Wham!’s classic “Last Christmas” has returned to number one on the Official Singles Chart, the pair’s fifth number-one song.

This is the second week “Last Christmas” has held the top position. The last time it happened was on New Year’s Day 2021, at which point it held the record for the longest journey to number one. That record has since been broken by Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see ‘Last Christmas’ by WHAM! has once again hit the Number 1 spot on the UK @officialcharts!” read a post on the late George Michael’s official Twitter account. “Thank you for all the love and support you continue to show the song.”

“Last Christmas” was originally released in 1984 and spent five weeks at number two on the chart, never reaching number one that year because of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” The tune has been covered by a variety of artists, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Carly Rae Jepsen and Ashley Tisdale.

