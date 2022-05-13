What a concept! Smash Mouth releases Owl City remix of “All Star”

UMe/Interscope Records

The years start coming and they don’t stop coming, but Smash Mouth‘s “All Star” still remains.

The much-memed, Shrek-soundtracking hit has received a update in the form of a new remix by Owl City, the electronic project of musician Adam Young responsible for the inescapable 2009 single “Fireflies.”

“[The remix is] a wonderfully creative and unique reimagining of one of our best songs,” says Smash Mouth bassist Paul DeLisle. “We have always admired Adam, and it’s an honor to have him remix the mighty ‘All Star’ in his distinctive Owl City sound.”

Young adds, “‘All Star’ is one of my favorite songs of all time, so for me, it was a privilege of a lifetime to create a remix intended to honor the original.”

You can listen to the Owl City remix of “All Star” now via digital outlets.

Smash Mouth, meanwhile, just introduced a new lead singer Zach Goode earlier this year following the departure of founding frontman Steve Harwell, who announced his retirement last fall due to health issues. Their first song released with Goode was a cover of Rick Astley‘s “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

