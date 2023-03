We love this girl! A high school cheerleader in Nebraska is going viral after everyone on her team quit . . . but she didn’t, and went to the state championships alone. Her name is Katrina Kohel. She says she put in too much time and effort to just quit. The crowd cheered her on, and she managed to finished eighth in her division. There were only 12 teams, but it’s the best her school has done in three years. She’s planning to enlist in the Air Force after she graduates this summer.