What are the 10 Most Popular Beers in the World?

While Americans may have a taste in a certain type of beer, that taste doesn’t necessarily extend beyond our borders.

GlobalData Consumer has compiled a list of the world’s most popular beers based on global sales.

The top beer on the list is called Snow. It more than doubles the 2nd biggest seller in the world. The 2nd ranked beer is Budweiser. In August, Heineken announced plans to take a 40% stake in CRH Beer Limited, the largest beer producer in China and Snow’s parent company.

Tsingtao, Bud Light and Skol round out the top 5. With 4 of the top 10 beers being produced by Asian companies, does it make you curious as to how they taste?