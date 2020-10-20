What Are the Scariest Movies?

Are you a horror movie enthusiast? Well, someone studied the heart rates of people watching dozens of horror movies, and they determined that “Sinister” from 2012 is the scariest horror movie of all time. It’s followed by “Insidious” and “The Conjuring”. Here are the Top 20 scariest movies, and the average heart rates they generated:

(tie) “Sinister” and “Insidious”, 86 beats per minute. “The Conjuring”, 85 bpm. “Hereditary”, 83 bpm. “Paranormal Activity”, 82 bpm. “It Follows”, 81 bpm. (tie) “The Conjuring 2” and “The Babadook”, 80 bpm. (tie) “The Descent”, “The Visit”, and “The Ring”, 79 bpm. (tie) “A Quiet Place” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, 78 bpm. (tie) “Halloween”, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, “28 Days Later”, and “The Exorcist”, 77 bpm. “Hush”, 76 bpm. “It”, 75 bpm. “Scream”, 73 bpm.