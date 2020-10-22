What Are You Most Excited To Watch In November? 👀 📺

As we get ready to move into the holiday season there are a plethora of Christmas programs coming to Netflix just in time for you to binge while making cookies.

There will also be classic television shows and movies coming to Netflix in November including, Dawson’s Creek seasons one thru six, Easy A, Ocean’s Eleven, School Daze, Fruitvale Station, Little Monsters, and The Next Karate Kids.

As for new Netflix shows to look out for, The Crown Season 4 will feature the royal family in the 80s during the Princess Diana era. The Princess Switch: Switched Again brings Vanessa Hudgens back as a third look-alike cousin and a romantic rough patch. Finally, “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” is a documentary about the star’s upcoming album due out in December and follows Mendes on his 104-city world tour.

Be sure to watch these selections before they leave next month, Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil, Oliver Stone’s Untold History of the United States: Season 1, The Addams Family, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve and Thirteen, Stand and Deliver and West Side Story.

What are you binge-watching on Netflix right now?