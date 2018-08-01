What day is the best day to skip work?

We all have had that urge at one point or another. Should I extend my weekend and take Monday off? Or should I start the weekend early and cut out on Friday? According to a recent story from Quarizy the best day to take off is Wednesday.

Why take a Mid-Week Break?

The simple reason is giving yourself a break from the 5 day grind. It gives you a chance to re-charge the batteries in the middle of the week thus making you more productive during the days you are in the office.

On the contrary a long weekend gives you a little more time on your own schedule, but it doesn’t break the week up. A free Wednesday gives you two Friday’s a week (Tuesday and Friday), and shortens the week in your own mind to a two day work week.

Chances are, if America ever moves to a four day work week, Wednesday will not be the first choice for many companies. Many view breaking the work week disrupts the flow of productivity. Your solution in the meantime is to statigically schedule your vacation days or play hooky.

