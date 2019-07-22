What Do Astronauts Eat?

A lot has changed since NASA landed the Apollo 11 on the moon 50 years ago, including the food that astronauts take on space adventures. While the menu hasn’t improved by lightyears, NPR did find that the astronauts have more variety in their meals than ever before. There were so few options for those looking to land on the moon in the 1960s, but now astronauts can order items like lasagna, beefsteak, tuna casserole and ice cream treats. One item that has never been allowed? Carbonated beverages since they could cause “digestive issues” like gas. No one wants to be in an enclosed container for days on end with those smells. Another big no-no on spacecraft is bread. Crumbs could get into the equipment. Bread molds quickly. While the typical sandwich isn’t enjoyed by astronauts, a payload specialist from Mexico requested tortillas while in space in the 1980s, broadening the horizons of galactic palates. NASA actually buys tortillas from Taco Bell since they last up to nine months. What is one food item that you would have to take with you into space?