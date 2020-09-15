What Do You Drink First In The Morning?!

What beverage should touch your lips as you start your day? The Huffington Post spoke to nutritionists and found out what drinks you should have as you wake up.

Water was at the top of the list. Even if you aren’t thirsty, your body needs it to rehydrate after a night of sleep.

Hot or iced tea is good as well. Green tea with a splash of lemon was encouraged because of the antioxidant benefits.

What about coffee? That’s a choice especially if you are looking for a pick me up. One nutritionist said to drink water before you have your first cup of joe. Most nutritionists said sugar-filled drinks like soda, energy drinks, and frappuccinos are not the best way to start your day.

What is your morning beverage routine?