A new album! Bryan Adams’ comeback album will have some MASSIVE collaborative star power.

The album called Shine a Light features Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez.

Adams released the title track on Thursday, what do you think? I love Bryan Adams!

The whole album is due to be released on March 1st.

Are you down with a Bryan Adams for? What’s your favorite song by him? I’ve always loved this one from Johnny Depp’s movie “Don Juan De Marco”!