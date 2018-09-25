What Do You Need To Know For Halloween Horror Nights Tickets This Morning? Watch This

It’s all about the classic Universal monsters this week…know this for 7:40 – ish this morning! ~ Bill and Jen

RELATED CONTENT

Eat Your Carbs! You May Live Longer

Who Will Cher NEVER Duet With?

NEW TV Starts Tonight! What to Watch?! I’ve Got The Full List Here!

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For Apple Pie Ice Cream From Carvel! It’s New and I’m Obsessed!

Here’s Some Help For This Morning’s Halloween Horror Nights Tickets!

David Bowie – Heroes