What Do You Think Of The New Marilyn Monroe Statue In CA?

Palm Springs city officials unveiled a 26-foot MARILYN MONROE statue on Sunday night, but it was met with protesters who see it as a, quote, “misogynistic eyesore.” (!!!)

The statue is called “Forever Marilyn” and is based on the famous flowing skirt scene from “The Seven Year Itch”. The main issue protestors have with it is that you can stand under it and see Marilyn’s underwear.

The executive director of the Women’s March Foundation said, quote, “When you exit the [Palm Springs Art Museum], the statue is designed to look at her crotch and look at her buttocks and take photos.

“It may have been acceptable in the 1950s, but we are in 2021 . . . women are saying enough is enough.” There was also a petition going around for its removal because people believe it could encourage predatory behavior.

Other protestors took issue with its location being at a museum exit rather than an open park. Even the museum is worried visitors will think it’s part of their exhibit. As for now, it’s expected to be in the location for three years.