What drinks are made of: Sammy Hagar releasing book of his favorite cocktail recipes this month

Sammy Hagar knows a thing or two about what makes a great cocktail, having launched a number of popular liquor brands over the years, so it seems natural that the Red Rocker would want to share some of his favorite drink recipes with the world.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be doing just that with a new book titled Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits: 85 Personal Favorites from the Red Rocker, which will be released on March 29.

Hagar co-wrote the book with James Beard Award-winning cookbook author James O. Fraioli. The collection of recipes showcase drinks made with Sammy’s award-winning spirits, including Santo Tequilas and Santo Mezquila, brands that Hagar launched with celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and Beach Bar Rum, a partnership between Sammy and Rick Springfield.

Among the signature cocktails featured in the book are the Coconut Mojito, Maui Mama, Tiki Swizzle, Blanco Gimlet, Coco Loco, Coronarita, Santo Oaxaca, Santo Paloma, Brazilian Kiss, Vojito, Strawberry Surf and Black & Blue Lemonade.

To accompany each recipe, Hagar has penned segments in which he shares some of his fondest memories.

“I wrote this book for [my fans] the Redheads,” says Hagar. “I have been working and studying the art of making and drinking cocktails for decades now and have finally pulled together all of my favorites, my knowledge on how to do it, and what you need to throw the best parties with the best cocktails. I guarantee this is the only cocktail book you will ever need.”

Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits includes a foreword written by Fieri. The book can be pre-ordered now, and is available in hardcover for $29.99 and in a Kindle edition for $19.99. Visit RedRocker.com for more information.

