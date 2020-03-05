What Food Do You Buy Incase Of An Emergency?

Ready.gov is advising that people stock up on food in case of an emergency. High on the list are non-perishable foods or food that doesn’t “require refrigeration, cooking, water or special preparation.”

Ready-to-eat canned meat as well as canned fruits and vegetables are recommended. Be sure to have a manual can opener as well.

Be aware of cans that are damaged or swollen as that food won’t be good for consumption. The website also says that if the power goes out avoid opening the refrigerator or freezer.

Food can keep for up to four hours in a closed refrigerator. Other foods to stock up on include crackers, beans, nuts and Jello.

What foods would you stock up on if we were in a state of emergency?