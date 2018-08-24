What Happens When a 6-Year-Old Orders $350 Worth of Barbies?

Katelyn Lunt must love Barbie a lot. Unbeknownst to her mother, Catherine, the 6-year-old ordered $350 worth of toys and most of them were Barbie dolls.
Katelyn’s family was unaware of her Amazon exploits until a delivery driver arrived outside their Utah home a couple of weeks ago and began unloading what seemed like a never-ending stream of boxes.
Katelyn’s older cousin Ria Diyaolu explained: “Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered. She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it. I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping.”
This story has a happy ending though… Katelyn chose to donate all of the toys to the Children’s Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby.
Have your children ever accidentally or intentionally ordered anything online that you found out about later? What was it?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Simon Cowell Humbled by Walk of Fame Star Doctors Told To Promote Honey Over Antibiotics TV Host Robin Leach Passes Away At The Age of 76. YAAAAAAAAAAAAA CHER!!!!! You’ve Heard of Maternity Leave… how About Fur-Ternity Leave? Bambi (1942)
Comments