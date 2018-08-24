What Happens When a 6-Year-Old Orders $350 Worth of Barbies?

Katelyn Lunt must love Barbie a lot. Unbeknownst to her mother, Catherine, the 6-year-old ordered $350 worth of toys and most of them were Barbie dolls.

Katelyn’s family was unaware of her Amazon exploits until a delivery driver arrived outside their Utah home a couple of weeks ago and began unloading what seemed like a never-ending stream of boxes.

Katelyn’s older cousin Ria Diyaolu explained: “Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered. She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it. I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping.”

This story has a happy ending though… Katelyn chose to donate all of the toys to the Children’s Hospital where she stayed for a week when she was a baby.

Have your children ever accidentally or intentionally ordered anything online that you found out about later? What was it?