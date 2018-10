We all know how much music can play a part in movies. Wrong theme and you’re just not going to get the scare factor! Whether it’s the theme song or the mooood music throughout the movie.

The “Rosemary’s Baby” theme is just haunting and creepy and gives that impending doom vibe!!! Nightmare on Elm Street is a creeper, Jaws makes me again never want to go into the water even today!

Which theme did you love the most? Or creeped you out the most?