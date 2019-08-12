What I did on my summer vacation, by Adele, age 31

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Adele hasn't been on social media since June, but if you were hoping it was because she was in a recording studio working on the follow-up to her 2015 album 25, well, sorry. Turns out she was busy having fun.

The star took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of what looked like a fun summer vacation with friends, spent touring through the U.S. There are several photos of Adele on a boat on a lake, including one showing her inside the boat, reclining on a couch with her feet up, wearing pajamas and laughing.

We also see her swimming in a lake, smiling in front of a campfire at night, and showing off her bicep while perched on top of a huge rocky hillside.

The most striking photos are of her posing in what Billboard says is Antelope Canyon in Arizona, where water has eroded the rocks into flowing shapes. All the photos are captioned "Summer 2019."

The singer is clearly living her best life following the news earlier this year that she and her husband, Simon Konecki, were splitting up. Last month, she was spotted attending the British Summer Time festival in London, where one of her idols, Celine Dion, performed. In fact, she was wearing the same $900 Titanic sweatshirt that Celine made famous.

While some fans took to the comments section to complain that they're impatient for another album from the Oscar-winning superstar, another fan pointed out, "For everyone saying 'we deserve an album,' she deserves to live her life and she’s not living it for you."

Posting about her birthday back in May, Adele wrote, "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself."

