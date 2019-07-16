What If Your Kid Told You He/She Was The Reincarnation Of A World Figure?!

As strange as it may sound, a 4-year-old British boy claims to be the reincarnation of Princess Diana.

Billy Campbell, the son of an Australian TV personality, has been telling his parents he’s the reborn princess for the past two years — and has even shared details of her life he’d have no way of knowing. “He started to refer to his two boys,” David Campbell says. “When asked what boys, our then three-year-old would say his ‘sons.'” Little Billy has even described the interior of Balmoral, the Queen’s favorite residence, Campbell says.

Recently, Campbell’s wife showed Billy a picture of Diana, prompting him to say, “There’s me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came and I wasn’t a princess anymore.” Diana, of course, was killed in a car accident in August 1997.

Do you believe in reincarnation? I honestly don’t know what to think!