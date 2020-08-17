What Is A “Flexcation?”

Are you trying to get away and deal with work, school, and the pandemic at the same time? How about a “Flexcation?” Forbes cites a study from VRBO that describes a Flexcation as being a trip taken in August, September, or October to get better rates for off-peak travel times. The Flexcation also considers parents who are working remotely and kids who are going to school online. As long as there is good Wi-Fi, work can be done and families can take a little longer exploring their location since they aren’t tied to being at home. Could you pull off a Flexcation?