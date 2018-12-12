What Is America’s Favorite Christmas Movie? Settle The Debate!

And now on to the important issues….more than 1,200 Americans were given 20 Christmas movies and TV specials, and asked to name their favorite.  In the end, “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” tied for #1. Okay, if you don’t like either movie, control your outrage, lol.

The Top 12 Looked Like This:

1.  A tie between “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 9%

3.  A tie between “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 7%

5.  A four-way tie between “Elf”“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”“Miracle on 34th Street”, and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 5%

9.  A four-way tie between “A Charlie Brown Christmas”“A Christmas Carol”“Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Polar Express”, 4%

The full results as they stand right are here. What do you think? You can still weigh in! ~ Bill

 

