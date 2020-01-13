What Is “Cheetle”? Cheetos Cheesy Dust, Of Course!

There is a new name for the red-orange dust that covers your fingers after eating a bag of Cheetos.

Frito Lay has named the cheesy dust, “Cheetle.” They also are honoring the new phrase with popcorn dusted with Cheetle.

The new Cheetos popcorn will be available in cheddar and flamin’ hot.

“The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America in a statement.

Are you a fan of Cheetos “cheetle?” If you could put cheetle on anything what would it be?