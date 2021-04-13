What Is The #1 Country In The World?

For the first time, Canada has taken over the top spot in the 2021 Best Countries Report. The list is put together in part by U.S. News & World Report. It looks at such factors as cultural, economic, and political influence to rank 78 countries.

Here’s the 2021 List:

#1 – Canada

#2 – Japan

#3 – Germany

#4 – Switzerland (last year’s #1)

#5 – Australia

#6 – United States (up one spot from 2020)

Canada was ranked #1 in several categories including quality of life, a good job market, and being viewed as “not corrupt.” How do you feel about the rankings? Does Canada deserve the top spot?