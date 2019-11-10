What Is The Most And Least Favorite Skittles Flavor?

Skittles got judgemental and asked candy buyers which of the five flavors they liked the most in the classic pack.

In the independent survey, Red or strawberry flavored Skittles were the favorite. 33 percent of people liked that Skittle the most.

The least favorite in the survey was the yellow or lemon Skittle. Only 6 percent of people said lemon was tops for them.

How do you rank your favorite Skittles?