What Is ‘Whipped Coffee’ and Why Is Everyone Drinking It During Self-Isolation?

With self-isolation in place in most cities coffee drinkers are having a hard time adjusting to the lack of Starbucks or getting the favorite gas station coffee. Whipped coffee is becoming increasingly popular especially since coffee drinkers in South Korea started making the drink in order to virtually connect via Tik Tok, the social media platform that allows for short videos to the shared. It’s so easy to make whipped coffee, simply take two tablespoons of instant coffee, hot water and sugar and mix in a bowl for 20 seconds by hand or with an electronic mixer until it peaks. Once the mixture is thick and frothy you pour it into a glass of milk and ice and viola, whipped coffee! Have you tried making whipped coffee? How did you like it?