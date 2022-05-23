Heinz presents “Art of the Burger,” a worldwide competition in quest of the best burger creation, just in time for National Burger Day on May 28. The winning burger will be displayed on BurgerFi menus in fall 2022.

The winner will get $25,000. 50 runners-up will get Heinz Art of the Burger swag.

Heinz encourages burger enthusiasts to “unleash their inner culinary artist” by “visualizing every burger as a blank canvas and its condiments as the accouterment that can convert any burger into a work of art.”

Create a Heinz Art Burger inspired by classical, maximal, minimal, sculptural, or experimental art. Burger enthusiasts can submit a photo until July 12, 2022, of their greatest burger creation at HeinzArtOfTheBurger.com, on Twitter or Instagram using #HeinzArtBurger and #contest.

What is your favorite burger creation?