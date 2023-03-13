What Lurks In Your Attic?

A county code compliance official in North Carolina made a surprising discovery in the attic of a home under construction. The New Hanover County Government says Dean Brown, a county code compliance official, was inspecting a new home under construction in the Carolina Beach Road area when he encountered an 8-foot alligator. “The workers having lunch sitting the next room — I asked them to leave,” Brown says. “They kind of laughed at me when I told them why, and I said, ‘Well, you might want to look, because there’s an alligator in the attic.'” The county shared a photo of Brown’s discovery on Facebook. Brown says the attic gator was a first for him.