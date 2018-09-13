What May be Millions of Water Bottles Meant for Hurricane Maria Victims Left on Tarmac in Puerto Rico

Even with Florence on its way, Maria is not forgotten, CBS News has uncovered photos of a stockpile of bottled water that stretches down an unused runway in Puerto Rico.

Case after case, pallet piled upon pallet, blue tarps and plastic is just sitting there, part of emergency supplies that were brought in by FEMA and handed over the the Government of Puerto Rico but were never distributed.

The question is why?

The bottled water just sat there as storm survivors were collecting spring water from the mountains for cooking and bathing, even with the threat of disease that it posed.

FEMA reported that it had about 20,000 pallets of bottled water in excess in May this year, so what happened?

Millions of water bottles were never handed out in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico https://t.co/rIUoI8ndjl pic.twitter.com/FAl1w0083J — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) September 13, 2018

