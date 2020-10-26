What Movie Has The Scariest Basement?

Scary basements are a staple of horror movies, but which horror movie basements are the scariest? A company called the Ohio Basement Authority came up with a formula to rate the “Basement Evil Score” of various movies. Here are the horror movies with the most evil basements . . .

“Silence of the Lambs” “Get Out” “The Evil” (A 1978 movie you’ve probably never heard of.) “Psycho” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” “The Amityville Horror” “Stranger Things” “The Evil Dead” “The Rock Horror Picture Show” “The Grudge” “Parasite” “A Quiet Place” “Misery” “The Exorcist”