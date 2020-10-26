What Movie Has The Scariest Basement?

Scary basements are a staple of horror movies, but which horror movie basements are the scariest? A company called the Ohio Basement Authority came up with a formula to rate the “Basement Evil Score” of various movies. Here are the horror movies with the most evil basements . . .
- “Silence of the Lambs”
- “Get Out”
- “The Evil” (A 1978 movie you’ve probably never heard of.)
- “Psycho”
- “A Nightmare on Elm Street”
- “The Amityville Horror”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Evil Dead”
- “The Rock Horror Picture Show”
- “The Grudge”
- “Parasite”
- “A Quiet Place”
- “Misery”
- “The Exorcist”