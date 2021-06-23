What Musical Moment Do You Wish You Had Seen Live?

Whitney Houston singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the 1991 Super Bowl in Tampa tops a list of music moments that people wish they could’ve seen live. It’s followed by Elton John’s performance of “Candle in the Wind” at Princess Diana’s funeral, and The Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert.

4. The Rolling Stones performing in Hyde Park in 1969.

5. Prince’s rainy halftime show at Super Bowl 41 in 2007.

6. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime show at Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

7. James Brown’s performance at The Apollo in 1963.

8. Lady Gaga’s halftime show at Super Bowl 51 in 2017.

9. The Spice Girls reuniting at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

10. Woodstock 1969.