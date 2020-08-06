What NOT To Do If You Ever Encounter A Bear

So you’re visiting one of our country’s fine national parks and . . . uh oh! . . . you find yourself face to face with a bear? How do you escape? Well, the National Park put up a Facebook post yesterday on their official page reminding people if they encounter a bear, quote, “Please don’t push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself.” The advice is mixed in with other tips like “don’t run” and “don’t climb a tree.” So if you can’t run, climb a tree, OR sacrifice your friends, what DO you do? Stay calm, slowly move away, and walk sideways while you keep eye contact with the bear . . . they find all that non-threatening.