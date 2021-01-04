What Paul McCartney Loved About Doing a Whole Album on His Own

Paul McCartney got to wrap up 2020 by releasing his 18th solo album. It was as much of a joy for him as it was for his fans. In a new interview, McCartney revealed what he loved about making a whole album by himself in lockdown. McCartney said this album, McCartney III, gave him the chance to experiment more. “With this album, I had the freedom to do anything I wanted. I could be experimental or lyrical, and I had a lot of fun. It’s a great way to create,” McCartney explained. McCartney said that he did not plan on releasing a new album in 2020, but like everyone else in lockdown, he had some free time. It worked out pretty well. Have you listened to Paul McCartney’s new album? How have you kept busy during the pandemic?