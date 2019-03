Move over Elsa, there’s a new Ice Queen! A grandmother from Texas was on vacation in Iceland last week, went walking by the ocean, and came across a big piece of ice shaped like a throne. So she sat on it while her son took a picture . . . just as a big wave rolled in, picked up the ice, and carried it out to see. It could have been dangerous, because the water was so cold. But luckily someone on a boat saw it happen, and rescued her.