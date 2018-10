I suppose it’s not surprising that in Texas, they love “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”, but really Oregon? You guys love “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night“? I’ve never even heard of that movie! Big props to Arizona for loving “Whatever Happened To Baby Jane”! I am OBSESSED with Joan Crawford!

We Floridians are obsessed with “This Is The End.” I haven’t seen that one, have you? Oh wait….I just watched the trailer. I did see that one. So memorable I forgot…