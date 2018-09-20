What Should Fans Expect From Kelly Clarkson’s Daytime Talk Show

The crowded daytime talk show space is about to get even more crowded with the news that Kelly Clarkson is launching her own program in 2019.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will make its debut in the fall of 2019. Wondering when it will air? Clarkson says the show will serve as the lead-in to Ellen on NBC-owned stations.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

Does Clarkson have the chops for daytime talk? Very few have succeeded over a long period of time. How will she differentiate herself from the crowd? What is your favorite daytime talk show of all-time?