What Song Makes You Put The Pedal To The Metal?

I admit, there are a few songs on my playlist that are my “Turnpike Hauling A$$ songs”.  And yes, just like this Canadian guy, one of them is Motley Crue’s “Kick Start My Heart”!

Cops in Manitoba pulled over a guy for going 90 miles-per-hour, and when they asked for an explanation, he said he couldn’t help it, because Kickstart My Heart by MOTLEY CRUE came on the radio.

Funny thing is – the cop knew he was telling the truth because he was also listening to that station.  But the honesty didn’t get the guy a warning.  The cop still wrote him a ticket worth $482 in American dollars.

