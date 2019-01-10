What Song Makes You Put The Pedal To The Metal?

I admit, there are a few songs on my playlist that are my “Turnpike Hauling A$$ songs”. And yes, just like this Canadian guy, one of them is Motley Crue’s “Kick Start My Heart”!

Cops in Manitoba pulled over a guy for going 90 miles-per-hour, and when they asked for an explanation, he said he couldn’t help it, because “Kickstart My Heart“ by MOTLEY CRUE came on the radio.

Funny thing is – the cop knew he was telling the truth because he was also listening to that station. But the honesty didn’t get the guy a warning. The cop still wrote him a ticket worth $482 in American dollars.