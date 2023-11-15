What Thanksgiving Side Do You Hate? 😝🤢

Instacart is asking Americans about their least favorite holiday sides.

According to recent data, 27% of Americans hate candied yams.

Green bean casserole was the second most hated Thanksgiving food at 25% and 24% can’t stand cranberry sauce.

One pollster explained, “The rules for side dishes: respect your vegetables and stay true to their texture and color. Overcooking turns an appealing rainbow into mushy gray sludge, which perpetuates its unpopularity.”

The average thanksgiving table has at least five side dishes.

What’s your least favorite Thanksgiving side?