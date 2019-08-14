What the fans want, what the fans need: Christina Aguilera releasing 20th anniversary edition of debut album

Legacy Recordings

Legacy RecordingsIf you wanna be with Christina Aguilera, baby, there's a price to pay: You'll have to shell out for the new 20th anniversary edition of her self-titled debut album.

The Christina Aguilera 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes the original album, plus rare tracks, remixes and a cappella tracks which have never before been released digitally. It arrives August 23 for download and streaming -- the original album was released on August 24, 1999.

A limited-edition collector's edition bundle, available at Christina's online store, will include the album, a picture disc vinyl edition with an autographed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity, a collectible cassette version of the album, a digital download and fun retro-themed merch, including a zippered pouch, t-shirt, poster and sticker. The whole thing will set you back 70 bucks.

If your pockets aren't that deep, there are a variety of less-expensive bundles that mix and match the various merch items with digital downloads of the album.

If you just want the album on vinyl, Urban Outfitters is selling an exclusive limited edition pressed on "Genie Fiery Orange Vinyl" on August 23. You can pre-order it online now.

The original album debuted at #1, selling more than 250,000 copies in its first week. It's since been certified eight times platinum in the U.S., and has sold more than 14 million copies worldwide. It featured four monster singles: "Genie in a Bottle," "I Turn to You," "What a Girl Wants" and "Come on Over Baby (All I Want Is You)."

In September, Christina will return to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas to resume her residency, The Xperience. On November 5, the mother of two kicks off a U.K. and Ireland tour.

