What to Watch in 2022

IMDb released its list of the most anticipated movies and TV shows for 2022. And this is them…

Movies:

1. “The Batman”

2. “Scream”

3. “Thor: Love and Thunder”

4. “Top Gun: Maverick”

5. “Killers of the Flower Moon”

6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”

7. “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

8. “Mission: Impossible 7”

9. “Uncharted”

10. “The Flash”

TV Shows:

1. “House of the Dragon”

2. “Lord of the Rings”

3. “Pam & Tommy”

4. “The Sandman”

5. “The Last of Us”

6. “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

7. “She-Hulk”

8. “Ms. Marvel”

9. “Peacemaker”

10. “Moon Knight”