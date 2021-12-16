What to Watch in 2022

IMDb released its list of the most anticipated movies and TV shows for 2022. And this is them…
Movies:
1. “The Batman”
2. “Scream”
3. “Thor: Love and Thunder”
4. “Top Gun: Maverick”
5. “Killers of the Flower Moon”
6. “Jurassic World: Dominion”
7. “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
8. “Mission: Impossible 7”
9. “Uncharted”
10. “The Flash”
TV Shows:
1. “House of the Dragon”
2. “Lord of the Rings”
3. “Pam & Tommy”
4. “The Sandman”
5. “The Last of Us”
6. “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
7. “She-Hulk”
8. “Ms. Marvel”
9. “Peacemaker”
10. “Moon Knight”