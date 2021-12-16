Beth

What to Watch in 2022

IMDb released its list of the most anticipated movies and TV shows for 2022.  And this is them…

Movies:

1.  “The Batman”

2.  “Scream”

3.  “Thor: Love and Thunder”

4.  “Top Gun: Maverick”

5.  “Killers of the Flower Moon”

6.  “Jurassic World: Dominion”

7.  “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

8.  “Mission: Impossible 7”

9.  “Uncharted”

10.  “The Flash”

 

TV Shows:

1.  “House of the Dragon”

2.  “Lord of the Rings”

3.  “Pam & Tommy”

4.  “The Sandman”

5.  “The Last of Us”

6.  “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

7.  “She-Hulk”

8.  “Ms. Marvel”

9.  “Peacemaker”

10.  “Moon Knight”