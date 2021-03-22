What TV Show You Should Binge, Based on Your Sign?

A Canadian website knows what show you should binge-watch next, based on your ASTROLOGICAL SIGN.

It’s unclear what their methodology was . . . and they didn’t pick a lot of widely known shows. They’re almost all new. But here’s what they came up with . . .

1. Aries (March 21 – April 19) . . . “Vanderpump Rules”, Hulu

2. Taurus (April 20 – May 20) . . . “New Girl”, Netflix

3. Gemini (May 21 – June 20) . . . “Search Party”, HBO Max

4. Cancer (June 21 – July 22) . . . “Bridgerton”, Netflix

5. Leo (July 23 – August 22) . . . “Shrill”, Hulu

6. Virgo (August 23 – September 22) . . . “Get Organized with the Home Edit”, Netflix

7. Libra (September 23 – October 22) . . . “The Big Flower Fight”, Netflix

8. Scorpio (October 23 – November 21) . . . “Never Have I Ever”, Netflix

9. Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21) . . . “Insecure”, HBO Max

10. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) . . . “The Queen’s Gambit”, Netflix

11. Aquarius (January 20 – February 18) . . . “I May Destroy You”, HBO Max

12. Pisces (February 19 – March 20) . . . “Euphoria”, HBO Max.

