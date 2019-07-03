What Was This Guy Doing With Rat Meat?! Was It Ben?!

A man’s attempt to import African rat meat into the US was stopped by Customs agents.

32 pounds of rat meat was declared at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on June 26th. The man had just flown in from the Ivory Coast.

The man was not fined or jailed because he was forthcoming with his reasons for traveling with the package.

The rat meat was confiscated and destroyed. All meats from Africa are prohibited to prevent the spread of African swine fever.

